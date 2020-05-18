Watch: Mayor Krewson briefing as St. Louis City reopens

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis launched the first phase of gradually reopening non-essential businesses on Monday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving an update and answering viewer questions on Facebook.

The mayor took to Facebook earlier in the day to remind the public although the region is slowly reopening, COVID-19 has not gone away, and that people should still wear a mask when going outside and continue social distancing.

In the absence of a vaccine, our decisions, our actions, and our choices still determine where it goes next — and who could become infected. Our own behavior is the medicine we have right now to combat this virus. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

The public can get more information the city’s health guidelines on reopening by clicking here.