No recorded COVID deaths in St. Louis City in over a week

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has not recorded a COVID-related death since July 5.

Mayor Lyda Krewson led off Monday’s #LiveWithLyda briefing with the latest numbers on coronavirus.

As of July 12, the city has identified 2,849 positive cases and 158 deaths, with 321 people hospitalized for COVID or possibly having the virus. Please keep in mind that, according to the city’s website on local COVID-19 data, results from the last two weeks are subject to adjustment.

The city has administered 44,182 combined PCR and serology tests.

The mayor reiterated that face masks are mandatory when going to businesses or events and that mask wearing is not a political issue.

If you see a business that isn’t adhering to the city’s mask mandate, the mayor said you can call the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 to report noncompliance. Krewson also advised residents against confronting others for not wearing a mask.

Krewson said while the city and county are doing better than many places across the nation, she said the region has seen an uptick in cases.

Meanwhile, the Reproductive Number (R0, pronounced “R naught”) has been below 1 in St. Louis City since July 7. The number is considered an estimation of the number of people—on average—that a person carrying COVID-19 will spread the virus to. The virus will grow exponentially if the R0 is above 1. Conversely, an R0 below 1 means the spread of the epidemic will slow and eventually stop altogether.

For more information on the local and state response to coronavirus, you can contact the City of St. Louis Department of Health at 314-657-1499 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or by email at health@stlouis-mo.gov. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

The mayor concluded Monday’s briefing by discussing the recent heatwave and advised the public to look out for seniors and other neighbors and recommended anyone in need of an air conditioner or help with utility bills contact Cool Down St. Louis. In addition, Mayor Krewson said the city has handed out approximately 1,200 grants from the city’s Small Business Grant Fund and reminded local business owners to look into applying for one.