Missouri working with private sector to expand testing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference about how Missouri is dealing with COVID-19. As of Wednesday afternoon, Missouri has recorded 542 deaths and 10,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Testing has been a primary focus of many states during the pandemic. The governor says that one of the major pillars to reopen the state is to expand testing. This includes testing people who may not have symptoms. Missouri is working with Quest Diagnostics to expand testing in the state.

Quest Diagnostics will be expanding testing nationally to 500,000 tests per week. The stat of Missouri currently does about 8,800 tests per day.