Watch: Parson holds COVID-19 briefing as Missouri surpasses 10,000 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a news briefing at the Capitol Tuesday as the state has surpassed a milestone of 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 500 deaths.

The governor is expected to speak at 3 p.m. You can watch him speak live in the video player provided above or watch it on-demand later.

At present, the state has recorded 10,006 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 524 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.23 percent. As of May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,324,488 cases of COVID-19 and 79,756 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 6.02 percent.

It’s not clear how many Missourians have been tested thus far.