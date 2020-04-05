Breaking News
IL: 274 deaths/11,256 cases; MO: 24 deaths/2,291 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Watch: St. Louis COVID-19 update from regional task force

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are holding daily news briefings to update the public on the region’s fight against COVID-19. 

Dr. Alex Garza, the chief medical officer for SSM Health, is leading the task force. He previously worked for the US Department of Homeland Security, where he led the nation’s response to the H1N1 pandemic.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann will also be involved along with BJC Healthcare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The mission of the task force is to coordinate the need for supplies, hospital beds, and other critical items.

