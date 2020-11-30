Page: ICUs may run out of space this week; National Guard on stand-by

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held his first COVID-19 update since the Thanksgiving holiday. He said it is too early to tell the impact the new restrictions and the holiday are having on the spread of the virus.

“We are very concerned about a possible explosion of cases related to gatherings around the holiday,” said Page.

Page said officials have seen some flattening in cases over the last 4 to 5 days. He also said testing was done some over the holiday.

He said the hospitals are overrun and they may run out of ICU space later this week. If that happens, the National Guard may be called in to help.

Page was asked about the higher amount of transmission in south St. Louis County. He explained officials know there is a lot of back and forth with neighboring Jefferson County.

Page said county officials are responding and are working on getting more compliance in the area. He hoped the new mask mandate in Jefferson County will help slow the spread in the area.

Page also addressed the health department working with businesses that weren’t complying with recent health orders. He said the vast majority of businesses are complying but the outliers should have received a third and final warning.