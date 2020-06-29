St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force asks all to use caution this holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, held a briefing Monday on the latest coronavirus numbers and asked residents to be cautious this Fourth of July weekend.

Monday started the new way the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force categorizes its data, splitting the cases into confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and suspected COVID-19 cases.

Garza said there are 149 people hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19. As of Monday there are 35 positive people in the ICU, which is up from 31 Sunday. The number of positive people on ventilators went down by one Monday to 22.

There are 106 suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized, nine are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Garza said 14 people were discharged from the hospital Sunday, putting the total at 2,868.

The task force provides combined data from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

“The curve continues to flatten, we’ve been performing well in the St. Louis area,” Garza said, but even so he warned the public that “the virus is still out, there and it’s still dangerous.”

Even though the briefing was Monday, Garza looked ahead to the weekend and asked people to be cautious over the coming Fourth of July weekend.

“As you gather with your friends and family this holiday weekend please remember to be safe and help us avoid seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. We know that by taking these actions we can save lives, so that as you celebrate independence day we ask that you remember to do those things to protect yourself, those around you, and those that you love so that we may all enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Garza said.