‘We must act now before it gets worse’ – Task Force leader says economy, schools, and sports in peril

ST. LOUIS- A stern warning from Dr. Garza, the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force this afternoon.

Dr. Garza says the virus has accelerated transmission in our community. He said we must all act now before it gets worse and we are forced to take steps backwards with impacts on our economy, schools, and sports.

He said the numbers are trending not only in the wrong direction, they’re trending in a concerning direction.

The rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is climbing to levels last seen on May 9. Also, daily hospitalizations are now at 185, up 10 since Monday.

Dr. Garza was asked about the comment Sam Page made during a Wednesday briefing about youth and adult sports leagues contributing to an increase in transmissions.

Dr. Garza said he didn’t have a hard number but said it is concerning when you see groups of people and teenagers congregating.

He was also asked what that trend has to say about a return to school this fall.

“It is a sobering warning of what could potentially happen if we don’t take this seriously,” said Garza.

He said it also shows children can pick up the virus and can transmit it. He also says it shows us that in order to mitigate risk, we have to decrease transmission in the community.

“If there is less virus circulating in community, there is less probability children will get COVID,” explained Dr. Garza.

The area hospitals did release 32 more patients, bringing the total to 3,255.