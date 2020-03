WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An employee at the Wentzville Post Office tested positive for coronavirus. The U.S. Postal Service believes that the risk is low for employees who work at the Wentzville Post Office. They cannot release any information about the condition of the employee because of privacy laws.

The CDC says that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages. But, the post office has enhanced the cleaning of the facility during the pandemic.