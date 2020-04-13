‘We’re all essential’ – Steak ‘n Shake offering customers free fries

ST. LOUIS – Steak ‘n Shake wants to boost America’s morale the only way it knows how – with free fries for all.

All Steak ‘n Shake customers can ask for a complimentary order of fries as part of their “We’re All Essential” campaign.

The company says the campaign is its way of thanking health care workers fighting on the front-line while also supporting all Americans during this difficult time.

Although free fries are the highlight, Steak ‘n Shake’s campaign also includes a family four-pack meal deal and Half-Price Happy Hour for all of its milkshakes.