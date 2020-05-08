What customers can expect as local restaurants reopen

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Restaurants in St. Louis County are getting some good news from County Executive Sam Page that businesses can reopen May 18, albeit with restrictions – they’ll be operating at 25 percent capacity.
“All the staff at Blueberry Hill is excited about reopening,” said Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill. “We’ll pick the day soon after looking at all the guidelines. It will be easy for us to accommodate whatever capacity is recommended. We can do every other booth, every other table, every other dart board. It will be easy to do. We already have masks for the employees and hand sanitizer. I’ve ordered touchless thermometers to make sure no one has a fever when they come into work.”
Edwards is using the time to resurface the floors of the iconic landmark that’s never had its doors closed to the public since it first opened in 1972. He’s set aside collectible items for a future Blueberry Hill garage sale.
And Friday afternoon in Valley Park, members of the OG Hospitality Group gathered to formulate a plan to handle this new normal.
“We have three operating Shacks, three Corner Pubs, and one Tavern Kitchen and Bar,” said Jon Fogarty, Managing member OG Hospitality Group.
“This room right here we’re standing in at Corner Pub Valley Park which is our highest volume restaurant out of the eight we own in town,” said Brant Baldanza, part-owner of OG Hospitality Group. “We’re used to having 18 tables in it and now we’re down to seven tables.”
OG Hospitality is moving its tables and chairs into the fitness club next door that’s been closed.
“Every table is more than six feet apart,” Fogarty said. “We’ll take temperatures of the staff daily. We’ll have interviews with staff daily and a lot of communication. Also, they’re signing agreements that they’re sort of first-line workers in this scenario. On the same note, stickers on the ground, six feet away. Where people cross, one in one out signs.”
OG Hospitality Group is making videos for their website to show customers what to expect when they reopen for business.