When is it safe to get a haircut?

CLAYTON, Mo. – As businesses open and people venture out during the pandemic, how can we be sure it’s safe to do simple things, like get your hair cut?

Dr. Jason Newland, an expert in infectious diseases at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, has a warning for people returning to their barbershop or salon.

“I would definitely be walking out the door if I didn’t see masks being worn by the people in a hair salon, barbershop, any of these places,” he said.

At Strands, co-owner Kevin Govero said he’s done a lot more than just requiring masks.

“I definitely know we’re above CDC guidelines,” Govero said.

Govero and his wife have 10 stations in the shop to cut hair but they only use three. There are also partitions in place where they color hair. The number of shampoo sinks has been reduced from five to three.

“We’re selling a space that’s healthy and secure and safe to come in,” Govero said.

There are multiple sanitation stations as well.

“It’s unlikely the equipment hair dressers use has the virus on it,” Dr. Newland said.

They’re cleaning the equipment anyway. The owners spent $2,500 making the improvements while no revenue was coming in. Plus, many salons have added UV lights all over their shop. Strands has 10, including in their air ducts.

“To purify and to kill any viral or bacterial found in the system,” Govero said.

Strands is booked through the middle of June. They are staying open two hours longer each day and are now open seven days a week to meet demand.

“We’ll get through (the pandemic) faster if by being unified like our community has been so far,” Dr. Newland said.