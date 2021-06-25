White House vaccination coordinator reacts to Missouri leading nation on COVID spread

ST. LOUIS– The White House is reacting to the fact that Missouri has the highest overall ranking for COVID-19 spread in the nation.

Dr. Bechara Choucair is the White House vaccination coordinator. He says the government is ramping up a plan of action to make it as easy as possible for more Missourians to get the vaccine.

He said pharmacies are extending hours throughout the evening and some even overnight. There are also pop-up clinics happening at churches and community centers.

“Mayors from across the country are coming together to make sure that we are doing the canvassing phone calling the door knocking the texting for people who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Choucair.

Dr. Choucair said the new Delta Variant of the coronavirus is taking hold in Missouri. State health officials report 900 new COVID cases for the first time since February.

“What we know about the delta variant is that it appears to be associated with higher transmissibility and more sever disease including hospitalization,” said Dr. Choucair.

Dr. Choucair said for people who are unvaccinated, they should make sure they continue to use their mask and social distance.

“Most importantly please think about getting vaccinated because thats whats going to be our path to get you protected to get your family protected and to get us to putting the pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Choucair.