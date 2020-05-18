Widening your social circle as St. Louis City and County reopen some businesses

ST. LOUIS – As businesses in St. Louis City and County reopen Monday, many people are concerned about the risks associated with widening their social circle and interacting with more people in public. Dr. Andrew Janowski is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University Medical School. He says there will be a risk when you start expanding the bubble because there simply isn’t a test to tell us who has the virus at any particular moment in time. He says we still need to be practicing good social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing masks in public because this is a new reality, we all have to face for the rest of this year. Dr. Janowski recommends when traveling this summer, make sure there is at least a week before you arrive at a rental property. The virus can last on surfaces for several days.

The biggest issue with opening swimming pools is social distancing. Swimming in a pool is not something that increases your risk. Dr. Janowski also says reopening schools in the fall will depend on how the area responds to stay at home orders lifting. He says if we can really knock down the number of cases out there and slow the community spread, schools will be able to reopen.