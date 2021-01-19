Will the COVID vaccine be effective against other strains of the virus?

ST. LOUIS – Medical experts say there is no reason to believe that the COVID vaccines will not be effective against other strains of COVID.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

Now that there is a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom, there have been rumors saying that the COVID vaccine will not be able to fight that one as well. This is false. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the current and former U.S. Surgeon Generals said they have no reason to believe the vaccines wouldn’t be effective.