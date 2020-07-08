With new COVID-19 numbers, mortality rate continues ticking down in Missouri

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the latest information on new cases and deaths affiliated with COVID-19.

At present, Missouri has recorded 25,204 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 575 positive cases from the day before—and 1,046 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.15 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 442,340 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.5 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

The state is reporting 694 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 5. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,982,900 cases of COVID-19 and 131,065 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.39 percent.