You cannot get COVID from receiving the COVID vaccine

University of Scranton nursing student Glen Johnson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a medical professional during a clinic at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A group of the vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

ST. LOUIS – People cannot get COVID-19 from receiving the COVID vaccine.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to debunk rumors about the vaccine that have been circulating on the internet.

None of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines or those still in development contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this makes it impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

The health authority did highlight that “some individuals may contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to being vaccinated or before they obtain their second dose of vaccine.” Once a person receives their second dose of the vaccine the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they will have 94 to 95 percent protections from contracting COVID-19. They said if a person does contact the virus after receiving their full vaccination, that person will most likely have “extremely mild symptoms or be asymptomatic.”