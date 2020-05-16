You Paid For It: First responders in St. Louis County get billed for their PPE

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County first responders received a surprise from the county government. They got a bill from the county for the personal protective equipment (PPE) that they need as a defense against coronavirus.

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch wants to know why should first responders have to pay for equipment like masks, gloves, goggles, and hand sanitizers when the county just got $173 million from the federal government to fight COVID-19.

Fitch says he found out that the county had billed first responders some $52,000.