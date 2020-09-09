Younger students may go back to classrooms after new St. Louis County COVID-19 trends

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health says that current COVID-19 trends support in-person learning for younger students. The positivity rate among children aged 5 to 9 is currently at 6%.

The positivity rate for high school age teens is among the highest for all groups at 20%. They say that 90 percent of cases that have been found among students in the past two weeks have been in middle and high schools.

Schools may consider transitioning students to in-person education if they believe that is the right decision, according to the Department of Public Health. St. Louis County is not mandating a decision. But, they are highlighting the data that supports in-person learning for younger students.

It is up to individual schools to determine the next steps. Rockwood School District is working on a plan to bring K-2 students back to in-person learning. Superintendent Mark Miles said he’d like to get the younger students back in class in September but no official date has been decided.

A lot of work has gone into making sure that virtual learning is working. A switch back to distance education may be very disruptive if trends change.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is not recommending in-person learning for middle or high school students.

