ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Zac Brown Band is postponing its spring tour because of increasing health concerns. They plan on announcing rescheduled dates for all spring shows in “The Owl Tour” soon.

The Zac Brown Band was going to play the Enterprise Center on Thursday, March 12, with special guests Amos Lee, Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota.

Fans with tickets should hold onto them. They will be honored on the new dates.

The “Roar With The Lions” summer tour is expected to be performed as planned.