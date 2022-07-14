ST. LOUIS – Manufacturing in the Cortex District is getting a boost Thursday morning.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said this means more jobs for the area and that St. Louis will play a key role in relieving supply chain issues. The $15 million bill will advance the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductor chips. A chip shortage has been impacting automakers since 2020.

Many had to close or trim production, including the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the plant early last year when thousands of vehicles were sitting on the lot waiting for semiconductor chips.

The bill signing ceremony is at 9 a.m. in the Cortex Innovation Community.

After that, Governor Parson will head to Wentzville to visit the Behavioral Health Crisis Center.