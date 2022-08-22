ST. LOUIS – How much does it cost to raise a child from birth to college?

The Brookings Institution has the receipt. Researchers looked at the cost of raising a child through age 17. For a middle-income married couple, it is more than $310,000 because of inflation.

Brookings said that’s about $18,200 a year. That is a 9% increase over the previous estimate. Brookings used data from a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

They updated the numbers to include inflation. The last estimate done said it would cost more than $233,000 to raise a child born in 2015. That is with a 2% inflation rate.