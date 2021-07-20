Could advanced manufacturing revitalize St. Louis? Check out this plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Will advanced manufacturing help revitalize the St. Louis region? A non-profit project recently highlighted by the St. Louis Partnership shows how new life could be coming to legacy industries and old buildings.

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center St. Louis (AMIC) initiative is an ambitious plan to grow business in the region by using existing structures and new technology. Organizers would strengthen business, government, and education partnerships to help the region grow.

There is a unique combination of several industries in St. Louis. These include aerospace, transportation, agricultural technology, biomedical sciences, and mapping. The project is getting a boost with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new western headquarters opening in 2025.

“We talk about building broad, equitable, diverse economic growth for the region, which we all know is extremely important. There’s no better way to do that than manufacturing. It creates the biggest economic ‘ripple effect’ of any type of industry,” chairman Dennis Muilenburg tells the Big Think Newsletter.

A conclusion in the executive report states: “Metalworking, food, and life sciences, manufacturing have provided the St. Louis region with a large component of its manufacturing output and employment and continue to provide the region with new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

“Planning for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMIC) for the St. Louis region developed out of a 2014 grant from the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment. The plan for AMIC is to establish a more diversified and resilient advanced manufacturing sector to ensure long-term regional economic vitality while also leveraging existing robust regional aerospace and automotive manufacturing sectors and expertise. AMIC will ensure a more resilient regional defense sector supply chain.” AMICSTL.org

The AMIC’s report includes a possible anchor in the CORTEX region of midtown and a secondary location near St. Louis Lambert Airport.

The project appears to still be in the planning phase.