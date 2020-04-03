Could some St. Louis County parks remain open with ‘good behavior’

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Is there hope for some St. Louis County Parks? County Executive D. Sam Page said that all parks are closing at 8:00pm Friday night. Barricades and electronic signs will be posted at park entrances to stop large groups of people from meeting in the parks.

A Facebook post from the City of Crestwood Parks and Recreation Department says:

The City of Crestwood would like to keep our parks open, but we need your help. In order to stay open we need the public to maintain social distancing, no gathering (households only). Please stay off the playgrounds and out of the tennis courts and basketball courts. If you see someone removing signs, playing on the playgrounds or climbing fences please call the police. If everyone does their part we can keep the parks here for your use. This will be a closely monitored situation and if the city feels the communities safety is at risk we will be forced to shut them down. We want to be here to help in this difficult time. City of Crestwood Parks and Recreation Department Facebook Post