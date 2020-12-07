‘Could this BE any more of a’ great cause, Chandler Bing merch helps COVID relief

ST. LOUIS – It’s the perfect time to buy a present for yourself and help out a great cause.

Matthew Perry is releasing a limited-edition “Friends” apparel collection. For two weeks only fans can grab all sorts of merchandise featuring Chandler Bing’s famous “could this be anymore of” quotes.

Proceeds will go to the World Health Organization’s collection to benefit coronavirus relief.

Products are available at represent.com and include t-shirts, hoodies, hats and mugs with prices ranging from $15 to $27.

