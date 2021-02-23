Councilmembers to vote today on funding million-dollar POWERplex project in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – County councilmembers could vote Tuesday on funds for the POWERplex youth sports complex in Hazelwood to replace the old St. Louis Mills Mall.

The POWERplex is expected to be a huge sports complex featuring a 2200 seat high school, college and pro softball stadium, along with three NCAA wood basketball courts, 8 beach volleyball courts, 14 new restaurants and 5 new recreational venues.

The building was used during the summer months to hold drive-up high school graduations, concerts and drive-in movies.

In 2018, $6 million from hotel taxes was earmarked for the project. Right now, several councilmembers are raising concerns that developers don’t have other sources for funding. They’re also worried about the viability of the POWERplex because of the pandemic and the limitations it brings with it.

The plans will cost a total of $54 million.