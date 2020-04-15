Councilmen push to reopen St. Louis County parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - Councilman Ernie Trakas of District 6, Councilmen Mark Harder of District 7 and Councilman Tim Fitch of District 3 all came together to write a letter to the county exec calling for him to reopen the big parks.

All three councilmen rate the county executives response to the coronavirus as good or fair, however they all agree he closed the parks too soon.

“I just think it was an overreaction and I think it absolutely needs to be reconsidered,” said Councilman Tim Fitch.

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch of District 3 isn’t holding back his thoughts or feelings after roughly 2 weeks of all of county parks being closed until further notice.

“First of all, why are we doing this,” said Fitch. “Is this something the CDC is telling us to do? We never had a chance to have that conversation and that decision was man unilaterally.”

By executive order, County Executive Sam Page closed all parks pointing to the influx of visitors violating social distancing and concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Following that decision, Councilman Fitch says he’s been hearing from frustrated constituents and he’s not the only one.

“Uniformly and overwhelming they want the parks open,” said Councilman Ernie Trakas.

The parks include St. Vincent, Sioux Passage, lone Elk, Greensfelder, Jefferson Barracks, Queeny and Creve Coeur Lake.

Essentially, one park per county district.

“People need a place for them to go and exercise and to get some recreation and being cooped up in their home all day,” councilman Harder said. “They need a place to walk their dog and doing that around your neighborhood sometimes is not the best place.”

The councilmen say since the closing of the parks there’s been a surge in the number of county residents choosing to go to city parks that remain open.

Thus, creating the same concern the county executive says led to his executive order.

So, to alleviate that, the three councilmen believe county parks could be opened up with restrictions that would benefit all.

That includes limiting the number of visitors, cancelling indoor activities and reducing the hours of operation.

“We wouldn’t suggest opening these parks if it wasn’t in a safe manner,” said Fitch.

County Executive Sam Page released this statement in response to the councilmen’s letter:

“We are focused on saving lives and social distancing is our best prevention. We shifted our park rangers to our first responder team to deal with this crisis but suspended that temporarily when three rangers tested positive. I hope to be able to reopen the parks as soon as it is safe to do so. Our parks director has been working on a plan to implement when the time is right.”

Along with the concerns about the parks, the councilmen also expressed their frustrations about not being fully involved in the county exec’s decision-making process.

“The council would like to see more collaboration with the council, but that comes with time in the office and understanding the seven of us do have some input to some ideas here,” said Harder.