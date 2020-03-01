Counseling offered to those impacted by Maryland Heights Community Center shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Maryland heights is offering free counseling to anyone impacted by the shooting at the Maryland Heights community center.

The Maryland Heights Community Center is re-opening Monday, one week after a

shooting that claimed the life of an employee. This weekend, city officials are on hand to help residents.

There’s a free trauma support and counseling session Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Maryland Heights government center.

The counselors are licensed professionals.

This comes after police say Michael Honkomp, who was a part-time janitor at the community center, shot and killed his co-worker Maria Lucas after being sent home for disciplinary reasons.

City officials say they're working closely with police to take a closer look at security measures at all of their facilities after this incident. They say they're also working with the Lucas family to plan a memorial.