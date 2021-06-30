Counties with the worst commutes in Missouri

News

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:
Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Missouri, according to Tripadvisor

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Carter County

– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes
— #805 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.6% longer than state average
— 0.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (12.3%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schuyler County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.5% longer than state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.8%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.2%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lafayette County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
— #763 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.9% longer than state average
— 0.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
— #763 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.9% longer than state average
— 0.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.9%)

en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Daviess County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
— #741 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.3% longer than state average
— 0.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.9%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.5%)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes
— #663 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.4% longer than state average
— 2.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.1%), carpooled (14.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (8.5%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cass County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.8% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.7%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ste. Genevieve County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.8% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.9%)

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. St. Clair County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.8% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.6%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— #631 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.2% longer than state average
— 3.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4%)

You may also like: Where people in Missouri are moving to most

thomas carr // Shutterstock

#20. Webster County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.7% longer than state average
— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (13.2%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.3%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Montgomery County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.9% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.5%)

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Benton County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.9% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.9%), carpooled (13.8%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ray County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— #485 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.8% longer than state average
— 7.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.5%)

Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Stone County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— #485 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.8% longer than state average
— 7.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (7.6%)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Iron County

– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes
— #477 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.3% longer than state average
— 7.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 50.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monroe County

– Average commute time: 30 minutes
— #445 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.5% longer than state average
— 8.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.2%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas County

– Average commute time: 30.2 minutes
— #427 longest among all counties nationwide
— 26.4% longer than state average
— 9.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 60.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)

Allegrorondo // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Warren County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes
— #371 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.5% longer than state average
— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 62.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.4%)

Canva

#11. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes
— #327 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.5% longer than state average
— 13.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 60.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.8%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hickory County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— #307 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.4% longer than state average
— 13.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.8%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ozark County

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes
— #282 longest among all counties nationwide
— 32.6% longer than state average
— 14.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.2%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (5.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.9%)

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bollinger County

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
— #269 longest among all counties nationwide
— 33.5% longer than state average
— 15.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.7%), carpooled (18.1%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.2%)

Jpjonesusn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bates County

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
— #269 longest among all counties nationwide
— 33.5% longer than state average
— 15.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
— #233 longest among all counties nationwide
— 35.6% longer than state average
— 17.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 33.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.3%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clinton County

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
— #213 longest among all counties nationwide
— 36.8% longer than state average
— 18.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (4.9%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Caldwell County

– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes
— #188 longest among all counties nationwide
— 38.5% longer than state average
— 19.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 60.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Maries County

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
— #171 longest among all counties nationwide
— 39.7% longer than state average
— 21.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 71.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (15.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.3%)

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
— #151 longest among all counties nationwide
— 41.4% longer than state average
— 22.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 61.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.3%)

Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Worth County

– Average commute time: 34.5 minutes
— #118 longest among all counties nationwide
— 44.4% longer than state average
— 25.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (5.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7%)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Missouri

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News