Country music star Luke Bryan’s tour stopping in St. Louis this summer

Luke Bryan attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music star Luke Bryan is launching the Proud to Be Right Here Tour this summer. He is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Special Guests Are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June Along With DJ Rock.

New concert dates will be available for pre-sale for fan club members on April 27. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on April 30 at www.lukebryan.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly reschedule dates as indicated below.

Tour Dates:

  • July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
  • July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
  • July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *
  • July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
  • July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
  • July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *
  • Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
  • Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
  • Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
  • Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
  • Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *
  • Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *
  • Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
  • Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
  • Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
  • Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
  • Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
  • Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *
  • Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
  • Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
  • Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *
  • Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *

*indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates
Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18
Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14
Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19
DJ Rock on all dates

