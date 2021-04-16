Country music star Thomas Rhett’s tour coming to St. Louis in 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Country music star Thomas Rhett’s tour is coming to St. Louis in 2021. “The Center Point Road Tour” will kick off in August and roll into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in October. The concerts feature special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.
“I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” Thomas Rhett shared. “We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it – see y’all out there!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10:00 am local time at LiveNation.com. For more information visit: ThomasRhett.com/Tour.
‘The Center Point’ 2021 Road Tour Dates
- 8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
- 8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
- 8/20/2021- Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
- 8/21/2021- Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- 8/22/2021 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
- 8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
- 8/28/2021- Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- 8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
- 9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- 9/4/2021- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*
- 9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*
- 9/18/2021- Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- 9/23/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
- 9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
- 9/25/2021- Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- 10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*
- 10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
- 10/3/2021- Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- 10/7/2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
- 10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
* Indicates rescheduled tour date
^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett