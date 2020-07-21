Country Time helping the ‘littlest entrepreneurs’ with bailout money for lemonade stands

ST. LOUIS – Kids who can’t serve some cold lemonade at their stands this summer because of the pandemic could get some cold hard cash.

Lemonade brand Country Time is rolling out its ‘littlest bailout’ program. The company will give $100 to children who can’t run their lemonade stands this year due to the outbreak.

To win a check children under 14-years-old have to write an essay about how they’d spend the money. They also have to submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they had planned to use.

For more info on country time’s littlest bailout click here