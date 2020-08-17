County and People’s clinic in Ferguson start COVID-19 mitigation outreach program

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

ST. LOUIS – The People’s clinic in Ferguson, which has been closed since the pandemic began, reopened Monday.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page and People’s Healthcare Services by Home State Health launched a joint COVID-19 mitigation outreach program.

The county gave People’s clinic $578,000 from the CARES Act for further testing in north St. Louis County.

The clinic located at 49 North Florissant Road inside of a Schnucks market offers the following services:

Free masks and gloves from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health

COVID-19 drive-thru testing information and other coronavirus information

Make appointments for COVID-19 testing. The tests are not offered at the Ferguson clinic

Access to insurance options such as Marketplace screening, Medicaid, and Gateway to Better Health

Drive through testing is available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 17 at the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center at 11642 West Florissant Avenue.