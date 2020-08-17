County and People’s clinic in Ferguson start COVID-19 mitigation outreach program

ST. LOUIS – The People’s clinic in Ferguson, which has been closed since the pandemic began, reopened Monday.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page and People’s Healthcare Services by Home State Health launched a joint COVID-19 mitigation outreach program.
The county gave People’s clinic $578,000 from the CARES Act for further testing in north St. Louis County.
The clinic located at 49 North Florissant Road inside of a Schnucks market offers the following services:
- Free masks and gloves from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health
- COVID-19 drive-thru testing information and other coronavirus information
- Make appointments for COVID-19 testing. The tests are not offered at the Ferguson clinic
- Access to insurance options such as Marketplace screening, Medicaid, and Gateway to Better Health
Drive through testing is available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 17 at the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center at 11642 West Florissant Avenue.