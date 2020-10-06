County Council to vote on firing the county auditor

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch has asked his colleagues to vote Tuesday to fire Auditor Mark Tucker, according to our partners at the Post- Dispatch.

Tucker is paid an annual salary of $85,000. His job performance was harshly criticized in a recent state audit of the county government.

That audit found that weak oversight by the council and Tucker contributed to the abuses of former County Executive Steve Stenger who was sentenced to federal prison last year for a “pay-to-play” scandal.

