County Council weighs in on debate over whether fall sports should resume

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council passes a resolution to encourage schools to start reopening and to allow all fall sports to resume. The resolution narrowly passed by a vote of four to three.

Since the resolution is non-binding it doesn’t force schools to do anything. But supporters believe it sends a strong message.

Councilmember Mark Harder introduced the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that was held via video conference. The resolution encourages all public and private schools to allow kindergarten through fifth-graders to resume in-person classes.

It also calls on County Executive Dr. Sam Page and officials from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to set clear targets for when middle and high schools can resume in-person instruction.

Finally, the resolution supports the resumption of all fall sports.

The resolution comes after Page announced last week that several fall high school sports including football, soccer and volleyball would not be allowed to move forward with games because of COVID-19 concerns.

More than 300 public comments were submitted to the county council to hear many opposing Page’s announcements. Page was not at the meeting- his office saying he had a family event but that his position on fall sports has not changed.

There was also an effort during the meeting by Harder and fellow council member Tim Fitch to advance two bills giving the County Council more oversight of the County Executive and the Department of Public Health during health emergencies.

But that effort failed by votes of four to three after the County Counselor offered an opinion that the bills would not be enforceable.

