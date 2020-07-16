St. Louis County councilwoman connects with voters while social distancing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway is still campaigning amidst the pandemic but using a different strategy than she normally would.

Dunaway won a special election last August to fill the seat vacated by current St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

“I still believe that the most effective way to campaign and reach voters is by knocking on their door and showing them that, ‘This is your neighborhood, but I care and I’m here to support you and your neighbors,'” Dunaway said. “I really miss that.”

Dunaway earned her law degree from UCLA and currently works for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Since she can’t knock on doors, her campaign has pivoted to phone calls.

“I’m not calling to ask for their support, I’m calling to see how they’re doing and how they’re holding up, and then that leads into a conversation about the campaign, but we make that connection,” she said.

While Dunaway says meeting people at their homes is the best way to campaign. Making calls has proven fruitful.

“Connecting with voters and talking to voters is what helps cement that connection and I got to tell you its been really great because more people are answering their phones this year than answered their doors last year. And they want to talk.”

Dunaway is the chair of the oversight committee for the county. She says she knows who has resources and what resources are available. She feels it helps her connect with her constituents in this time of need despite not seeing them face to face.

“I think being able to empathize with people and hear what their challenges are and to be able to relate to them, really helps fuel my ability to keep going and fuels the campaign to feel more inclusive,” she said.