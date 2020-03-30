County Executive Sam Page seeking all retired health workers to help during coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has put out a call for all health care workers to join the fight as the number of Covid-19 cases rise in Missouri.

The County Executive is worried that hospital systems could become overwhelmed in the coming weeks. He asked for any recently retired doctors, nurses or health care professionals to come out of retirement, dust off their scrubs and get back to work.

“Some of you are doctors, nurses or other health care providers who have recently retired or are perhaps in an administrative or non-clinical role. Some of you are mental health professionals perhaps with a little extra time today. If that is you, then this message is for you. We need your help in St. Louis County and we need your help now,” said Page.

To learn more information or if you want to help visit: stlcorona.com