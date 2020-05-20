Summer camps and pools expected to reopen next month in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County summer camps and pools will reopen in early June with new restrictions.

County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday during a press conference that summer camps are expected to reopen on June 1. St. Louis County has been working with the YMCA to come up with the guidelines. The new rules are expected to be released next week.

The experience of summer camp will be a little different with social distancing. Children will be screened for coronavirus, presumably with temperature tests, when they come in. Some contact sports may be limited.

During a Monday morning briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced they had come up with guidelines on how to safely reopen daycares. He said he understood the importance of summer camps for parents and children and he was working on guidelines for camps. He explained those guidelines will probably look very similar to the daycare guidelines

According to a press release from Page’s office, he wants to open public and private pools in St. Louis County by early June, however, there is no specific date set. Both of these openings would be considered phase two of the reopening plan.

County officials will meet May 20 with gym owners to work on finding the path forward. Fitness facility representatives at the meeting will include those focusing on personal training and others from more traditional heavy traffic gyms.

Religious services may continue with 25 percent of capacity, according to to the building’s fire code. Page says that he hears that many places will continue to stream their services.

