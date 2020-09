WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Two people and their pup escaped a house fire Friday morning.

Fire crews got the call around 2:00 a.m. after a fire started in the basement of the home on Marshall Place near North Elm Avenue.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.

We are told the couple was asleep when the fire started, but smoke detectors woke them up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Early morning fire in Webster Groves on Marshall Place everyone made it out safe. pic.twitter.com/hYj5Fqt5Ho — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 25, 2020