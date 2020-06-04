Couple attacked, car stolen at Flying J Truck Stop

ALORTON, Ill- Police are searching for several suspects who attacked a man and woman early Thursday morning in Alorton, Illinois.

The incident happened outside the Flying J Truck Stop on Racehorse Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Police say, the suspects beat and pistol-whipped the man before stealing his pick up truck and breaking into his friend’s car.

When the friend tried to intervene the suspects began to attack her and ran her over with the stolen pick-up as they left the area.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Robbery- possible Carjacking at the flying J https://t.co/xSLKPs1OSO — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 4, 2020