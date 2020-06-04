1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Couple attacked, car stolen at Flying J Truck Stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALORTON, Ill- Police are searching for several suspects who attacked a man and woman early Thursday morning in Alorton, Illinois.

The incident happened outside the Flying J Truck Stop on Racehorse Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Police say, the suspects beat and pistol-whipped the man before stealing his pick up truck and breaking into his friend’s car.

When the friend tried to intervene the suspects began to attack her and ran her over with the stolen pick-up as they left the area.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News