Couple cancels eloping plans and gets married on their front porch

ST. PETERS – While most people worry about the weather on their wedding day, this couple was worried if they would even be able to have their wedding at all due to the pandemic.

Bryan and Christine Crawford planned to travel out of state to say their vows, but right now, traveling isn’t really an option. So instead, the couple decided to go about things a little differently.

“We had planned to elope in Colorado this day – 04/20/2020 – and we kept it booked until the very last minute and then we had to cancel,” said Christine Crawford. “So, we said what better than to say our vows here together in private and then invite all of our friends and family to drive by.”

They said their “I do’s” right on their front porch. No church. No alter. No photographer. Just two people making it happen against all odds.

Friends and family pulled up and hung out in the front yard or simply drove by with signs and gifts – everyone staying a respectable distance away from one another as they congratulated the newlyweds.

Bryan Crawford said, “This is also great that everyone cared enough to come by. I’m just happy that everyone here is here and they gave their wishes even though the times that we’re having are hard. I think this just brings a lot of joy to a lot of people.”

It wasn’t their fairy tale wedding, but it was definitely one for the books. COVID-19 tried to ruin their love story, but in the end, they still were able to start their happily ever after.