Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston police are now calling one of two people seen vandalizing a Black Lives Matter art installation a ‘suspect’ in the case.

The incident involving an older white man and woman was caught on surveillance video and happened over several minutes.

Police would not say whether the suspect is the man or the woman.

The video shows the pair walk up to a Black Lives Matter mural in the Allston neighborhood. They wait for the coast to be clear and start to spray paint over the word “Black.”

The man stops as pedestrians walk by. The two stand waiting for the coast to be clear before finishing the letter K and walking off.

The vandalism was captured by the security cameras at Justin Pomerleau’s Vivant Vintage store.

This isn’t the first time the mural has been targeted, Pomerleau says: “There’s been three incidences. Somebody tore it down once. Somebody changed it to Blue Lives Matter, and then this time, somebody just tried to spray paint it out. It was a really feeble attempt to try to ruin the mural.”

Boston police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two.

“It’s a hate crime in my opinion,” says Pomerleau. “It’s like there’s no two ways about it.”