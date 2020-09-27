Couple continues holiday tradition with new themed Halloween maze

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Gary Lobstein and his wife Julie Wilheim love everything about Halloween.

They even got engaged on the holiday back in 2017 and had a spooky wedding on the same day the following year.

The two started a Halloween tradition of turning their home into a family-friendly haunted maze for their friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy.

“My wife and I have always had a blast with Halloween ever since we were little kids. We loved getting dressed up and going trick or treating so we just continued that love for it into our adulthood,” said Lobstein.

Each year they choose a different theme, and this year they transformed their garage and backyard into Slasher’s Camp maze which they began constructing in July. All around the house visitors or passersby can enjoy sights of creepy critters, light shows, strange noises, and even a skeleton dinosaur.

In order to keep people safe, they are only allowing one person or family to enter the maze at a time and have set up extra sanitizing stations around the yard. They encourage everyone who visits to wear a mask. They even have individually wrapped treats, sodas, and candies sitting out on tables for people to take home – contact-free.

Lobstein said, “It’s a passion project, so everything is out of pocket. We do all of the building and painting and stuff by ourselves.”

They hosted a soft run through on Saturday, September 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They will reopen their doors on Halloween night for more families to enjoy.