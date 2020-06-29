Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Update from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS — A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home, demanding her resignation after she publicly read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a trespassing and assault 4th/ intimidation case against the unknown people in the crowd.

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood.

In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them. People in the crowd included Black and white protesters.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it got a call for help from a home on Portland Place in the Central West End. The residents said they were on their property when they heard a loud commotion coming from the street.

The police report states the homeowners went to investigate the commotion and they observed a large group of subjects forcefully breaking an iron gate. The gate was marked signs saying “No Trespassing” and “Private Street”.

The report goes on to say that once the crowd was through the gate, the homeowners told the group they were on a private street and were trespassing and told them to leave.

Police say the group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to the homeowners. The homeowners told police when they saw armed people in the crowd, they then armed themselves and called police.

The group of at least 500 people was heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” news outlets reported.

Resignation demands come after a Friday Facebook live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”

The names and letters are considered public records but Krewson’s actions received heavy backlash.

Protesters nationwide have been pushing to “ defund the police ” following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

An online petition calling for Krewson’s resignation had about more than 43,000 signatures as of early Monday.

“As a leader, you don’t do stuff like that … it’s only right that we visit her at her home,” said state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, speaking into a megaphone at the protest Sunday.