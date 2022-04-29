DALLAS – A couple trying to get married in Las Vegas, ended up getting married on a commercial flight.

Pam and Jeremy joked on Tuesday, April 19 “that they should hop on a plane to get married in Vegas,” according to a Southwest Airlines Facebook post. The couple then realized neither one of them was joking. So they booked a flight for Sunday with a Southwest Airlines competitor. Their Vegas wedding chapel appointment was booked for Sunday night.

When the lovebirds arrived at DFW from OKC, they found out their connection to LAS was canceled. A passenger and ordained minister, Chris, also traveling from DFW to LAS overheard the couple’s predicament and “offered to marry the couple himself!” That’s when Pam, Jeremy, and Chris purchased the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight and made it to Dallas Love Field from DFW.

The couple was traveling in their wedding attire all day Sunday. So, when they “boarded the flight, their Pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Pam’s wedding dress and asked her about it,” the Facebook post said. Then they joked with Captain Gil that they should just get married on the flight. “For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, ‘Let’s do it!'”

The whole flight crew helped the couple. There were toilet paper streamers, a snack mix sash for Chris, and an old notebook was passed around to the whole cabin to sign as a makeshift guest book. A flight attendant named Julie stood in as Pam’s Maid of Honor. There was also a professional photographer on the flight who took out her camera to take official wedding photos.

“Congrats to the newlyweds on a memorable inflight wedding neither our Employees nor Passengers are likely to forget! We can’t wait to welcome you back onboard the love airline,” Southwest said.

Click here to see photos of the unusual ceremony.