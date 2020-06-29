Couple seen pointing guns at protesters issues statement; claims actions were ‘in fear of imminent harm’

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis attorneys photographed pointing guns at protesters as the group marched toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home issued a statement through their lawyer regarding Sunday’s incident.

In the statement, attorney Al Watkins says Mark and Patricia McCloskey wanted to “set the record straight” about the protest and the actions of a few individuals who chose to exploit the otherwise peaceful protest to place the couple in fear of “imminent harm.”

Watkins goes on to explain the peaceful protesters were not the subject of scorn or disdain by the couple, and the McCloskeys were expecting and supportive of the message of the protesters.

Watkins states the couple acted lawfully on their property, which sits on a private gated lane in St. Louis City.

“Their actions were borne solely of fear and apprehension, the genesis of which was not race-related. In fact, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white,” said Watkins in the statement.

No charges were brought against the couple. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a trespassing and assault 4th/ intimidation case against the unknown people in the crowd.

The police say they homeowners called for help after hearing commotion and saw people forcefully breaking an iron gate. The gate was marked with signs saying “No Trespassing” and “Private Street.”

Watkins also said in the statement that the McCloskeys have worked over the years to protect the civil rights of clients “victimized at the hands of law enforcement.” He pointed to the couple’s involvement with the Isaiah Forman case.

“The McCloskeys want to make sure no one thinks less of BLM, its message and the means it is employing to get its message out because of the actions of a few white individuals who tarnished a peaceful protest,” said Watkins.