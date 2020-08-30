Couple speaks after suspect was held up in their home for over 12 hours

St. LOUIS – A St. Louis Police officer is in critical condition after he and another officer were shot Saturday night.

The 43-year-old suspect is in custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff. The suspect confronted a couple at their home on Hartford and made them leave.

Steve and Mimi Haag said they heard a man scream that he had been shot in the alley behind their home. Mimi told FOX 2 she saw the suspect had been grazed by a bullet, and then she called police. Meanwhile, Steve said he went to the front of the home and came face-to-face with the suspect, armed with a gun, inside the house. The couple said they were familiar with the man because he frequents the neighborhood looking through dumpsters.

“I said well, ‘who are you? You need to leave’ and he said ‘no, I don’t think so,'” Steve Haag said.

Steve and Mimi said their door was unlocked because they were having their pastor over for dinner.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the suspect shot both officers from inside the Haag’s home after police responded to the original shooting call.

“The way he left us alone, I can only say that he wanted to draw the police attention and once the police came then he went after the main agenda which was the officers,” Steve said.

The Haag’s neighbor told FOX 2 police shot what appears to be tear gas into their home. Eventually, the suspect came out and was arrested.