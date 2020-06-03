1  of  2
Court orders release of man convicted of 1996 killing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a 1996 killing, finding that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chief Justice George Draper on Friday ordered that Lawrence Callanan be freed within 30 days unless prosecutors decide to retry him in the killing of John Schuh. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who was elected in 2018, backed Callanan, writing that his “conviction rested entirely on circumstantial evidence” and “the testimony of a lone and uncorroborated witness.”

