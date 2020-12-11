Court rules that St. Louis County can keep indoor dining COVID-19 restrictions in place

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County’s indoor dining restrictions will stay in place. The Missouri Court of Appeals has blocked a lawsuit challenging the rules. The indoor dining protocols were put into place to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This is the sixth court to rule in favor of the County’s public health orders since the beginning of the pandemic.

“St. Louis County’s indoor dining protocols are based on the latest scientific research and expert advice from the Pandemic Task Force and public health professionals. And they are holding back the spread of COVID-19 throughout the County,” writes County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Around 30 restaurants filed suit in St. Louis County circuit court to oppose the restrictions. They challenged the legal authority behind them. Some restaurants have defied the order and remained open for indoor dining. The suit asked for a temporary restraining order.

The overwhelming majority of St. Louis County’s nearly 5,000 restaurants are following the rules. They are allowed to serve customers through outdoors, carry-out, curbside, or delivery services.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has warned that hospital staff shortages and more COVID-19 cases may lead to more restrictions.

The St. Louis County Health Department shut down four restaurants because they were not following COVID-19 health safety orders.

Four restaurants were notified that their permits to operate had been suspended:

Bartolino’s South, 5914 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

OT’s Bar, 9212 St. Charles Rock Road

Final Destination Bar & Cafe, 10660 St. Charles Rock Road

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, 13375 Olive Blvd.