COVID-19, bad economy lead Crestwood Mall redeveloper to drop project

CRESTWOOD, MO – Covid-19 is being blamed for a big loss for the people of Crestwood.

The developer who planned to bring back the former Crestwood Mall property has pulled the plug.

Crestwood Mall opened 63 years ago. It closed about 7 years ago.

There have been three different developers wanting to do something with the property, but all have dropped out.

Rose Pressley lives in the area.

“I’d like to have something happen to it. Every time we drive by, we get depressed,” said Rose Pressley, homeowner.

The former thriving mall was demolished long ago, and the land left behind doesn’t look like much.

Leo Polson is also a local resident.

“It’s a waste of property it’s just sitting there it should be used for something,” said Leo Polson, homeowner.

Crestwood officials say the most recent developer planned something similar to The Streets of St. Charles. It would be a destination that would offer restaurants, shops, offices, movies and places to live.

But then Covid-19 hit, and the economy went down the tubes and the redevelopment plan along with it.

Kris Simspson is the Crestwood City Administrator.

“Time is of the essence. Right now a lot of folks don’t have a prospect of getting any sort of financing for a retail oriented project or a project that has an entertainment component that rely a upon a lot of people coming together,” said Kris Simpson, Crestwood City Administrator.

At one time the mall was a huge economic engine for Crestwood.

Brian Sondrol lives in the area.

“It would be nice to see someone else step in and do something with it and do something soon.” Kris Simpson added, “We’re moving forward still with redevelopment of the mall sight it remains our top priority,”

He said they will keep citizens in the loop concerning what’s next for the mall.